Blueberry Muffins

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
1 dozen (serving size: 1 muffin)
Health.com
March 2016

This might be a diabetic recipe but these blueberry muffins have lost none of their flavor. A sweet breakfast treat or snack anyone would love.

Making your own muffins is a good way to side step the extra fat and calories that store-bought muffins have. Serve these breakfast treats warmed with a thin layer of SmartBalance buttery spread for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons "measures-like-sugar" calorie-free sweetener
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed and drained
  • 3/4 cup fat-free milk
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange rind
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 142
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 5.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 145mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients in a medium bowl; add blueberries, and toss to coat. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Combine milk and next 5 ingredients; add to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened.

Step 3

Spoon batter into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray, filling two-thirds full. Bake at 400° for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden. Remove muffins from pans immediately, and cool on wire racks.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up