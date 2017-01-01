Blue Cheese Veal Chops

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 veal chop and 3/4 cup rice mixture)
Health.com
March 2016

Add some flavor to your veal chops with the sharp taste of blue cheese. Choose instant whole-grain rice for heart-healthy fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 4 (6-ounce) veal loin chops, trimmed (1 inch thick)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup uncooked instant rice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) crumbled blue cheese
  • 1 tablespoon yogurt-based spread (such as Brummel & Brown)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 262
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 6.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 24.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 84mg
  • Iron per serving 2.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 809mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Step 3

Combine 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper, and paprika in a small bowl. Sprinkle both sides of chops with seasoning mixture. Place chops on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray, and broil 6 to 7 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.

Step 4

Add rice to boiling water; remove from heat, cover, and let stand 5 minutes. Stir in turmeric, 1/4 teaspoon salt, artichokes, and green onions.

Step 5

Combine blue cheese and yogurt spread in a small bowl; spoon over veal chops. Broil chops and blue cheese 20 seconds or until cheese melts. Serve chops over rice mixture.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

