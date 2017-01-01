- Calories per serving 247
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 5.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 28.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21.4g
- Fiber per serving 4.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 2.3mg
- Sodium per serving 553mg
- Calcium per serving 78mg
Blackened Chicken Salad with Tomato Chutney
Instead of heading out to dinner, make a restaurant-worthy main dish salad at home. Store-bought tomato chutney and olive oil vinaigrette combine to make a tangy dressing that perfectly complements the blackened steak seasoning on the chicken. Save leftover chicken for easy grab-and-go sandwiches later in the week.
You don't have to eat steak to enjoy some beef flavor. The blackened steak seasoning gives your chicken a gret flavor, and chicken is lower in saturated fat than steak.
How to Make It
Sprinkle chicken with blackened steak seasoning. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat chicken with cooking spray; add to pan. Cook 6 minutes on each side or until done.
Combine salad greens and next 3 ingredients; toss well. Spoon greens mixture onto each of 4 plates. Slice chicken diagonally into thin strips. Arrange chicken over salads. Spoon chutney over chicken.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers