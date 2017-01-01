Blackened Chicken Salad with Tomato Chutney

Instead of heading out to dinner, make a restaurant-worthy main dish salad at home. Store-bought tomato chutney and olive oil vinaigrette combine to make a tangy dressing that perfectly complements the blackened steak seasoning on the chicken. Save leftover chicken for easy grab-and-go sandwiches later in the week.

You don't have to eat steak to enjoy some beef flavor. The blackened steak seasoning gives your chicken a gret flavor, and chicken is lower in saturated fat than steak.