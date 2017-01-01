- Calories per serving 132
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 1.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 151mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Black Forest Trifle
Make a reduced-sugar trifle using sugar-free chocolate cake, sugar-free pudding, frozen cherries, and whipped topping. This classic make-ahead layered dessert is ideal for entertaining when you have guests that need to reduce their intake of sugar.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Prepare cake mix according to package directions, using 3/4 cup water. Let cake cool in pan; remove from pan, and cut into cubes.
Prepare pudding mix according to package directions, using 2 cups fat-free milk; chill at least 30 minutes.
Thaw cherries, reserving 1/4 cup juice. Combine cherries, juice, and food coloring.
Place half of cake cubes in a 3-quart trifle bowl. Spoon half of cherries over cake; spread 1 cup pudding over cherries, and top with half of whipped topping. Repeat layers. Garnish with chocolate curls, if desired (chocolate curls not included in analysis). Cover and chill at least 8 hours.
All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic