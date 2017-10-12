Black Bean Lasagna Rolls

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 roll)
Health.com
March 2016

Stuffing these lasagna roll-ups with black beans means you get more filling fiber and can use less cheese for a more nutritious dish. Using low-fat cheese is another way to make this a lighter take on classic lasagna. Green chiles and chili powder add extra flavor to this perfect weeknight dinner. Follow along as we make black bean lasagna rolls.

Ingredients

  • 8 uncooked lasagna noodles
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 (15-ounce) carton part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups drained canned no-salt-added black beans
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) jar no-salt-added salsa
  • Fresh cilantro sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 295
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 7.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 18.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.8g
  • Fiber per serving 2.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 26mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 387mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain well.

Step 3

Combine cheeses and next 3 ingredients, stirring well. Spread cheese mixture over 1 side of each noodle. Spoon black beans evenly over cheese mixture. Roll up noodles, jelly-roll fashion, beginning at narrow ends.

Step 4

Place lasagna rolls, seam sides down, in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Step 5

To serve, spoon salsa evenly over rolls, and garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

