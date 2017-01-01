- Calories per serving 298
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
- Fat per serving 12.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 9.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40.3g
- Fiber per serving 5.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 2.4mg
- Sodium per serving 606mg
- Calcium per serving 177mg
Black Bean and Poblano Tortilla Wraps
Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep: 12 minutes.
Serve these quick and easy wraps as a hearty snack or for lunch. The avocados in this dish are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and vitamin E. For a boost of protein, add whole grain rice to the black beans.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine sour cream and cumin in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.
Step 2
Combine beans and next 6 ingredients in a bowl. Spoon equal amounts of black bean mixture down center of each tortilla. Roll up, cut in half, and secure with wooden picks if necessary. Serve with sour cream mixture.
