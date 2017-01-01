- Calories per serving 398
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 8.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 33.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49.7g
- Fiber per serving 4.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 4.4mg
- Sodium per serving 726mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
BBQ Pork Sandwiches
Add some color to this sandwich with romain lettuce and tomatoes. Not only will the lettuce add a crunch to your bite, it is a good source of vitamin C and fiber.
How to Make It
Combine 3 tablespoons brown sugar, onion, and next 6 ingredients in a 3 1/2-quart electric slow cooker; stir well. Combine remaining tablespoon brown sugar, pepper, and salt; rub pork roast with sugar mixture. Cut pork roast into 4 large pieces; add to slow cooker, turning to coat with sauce. Cover with lid; cook on high-heat setting 1 hour.
Reduce heat setting to low; cook 7 hours or until pork roast is tender. Remove pork roast from slow cooker, reserving sauce in cooker.
Shred pork roast with 2 forks. Return shredded pork to slow cooker, and stir well to coat with sauce. Spoon 2/3 cup pork mixture on bottom half of each bun, using a slotted spoon. Cover with tops of buns.