- Calories per serving 375
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 9.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 34.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36.9g
- Fiber per serving 2.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 56mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 635mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
Basil Scallops with Spinach Fettuccine
Spinach fettuccine is a tasty way to get in your veggie servings. Tossed with scallops, this dish a great source of vitamin B12 and protein. You can also substitute chicken, which is also a lean source of protein.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.
Rinse scallops, and pat dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle scallops with pepper. Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of scallops; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Remove scallops from pan; keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining scallops.
Combine olive oil and next 3 ingredients; set aside.
Place same pan over high heat until hot. Add wine and green onions, and cook 1 minute. Add olive oil mixture; cook 15 seconds. Add scallops and any accumulated juices; cook 15 seconds, stirring constantly. Spoon scallops and juices over pasta. Sprinkle with parsley.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers