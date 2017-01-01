Basil Scallops with Spinach Fettuccine

Prep Time
2 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup scallops and 1 cup pasta)
March 2016

Spinach fettuccine is a tasty way to get in your veggie servings. Tossed with scallops, this dish a great source of vitamin B12 and protein. You can also substitute chicken, which is also a lean source of protein.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked spinach fettuccine
  • 1 1/2 pounds sea scallops
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons extravirgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine or low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped green onion (about 2)
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 375
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 9.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 34.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36.9g
  • Fiber per serving 2.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Iron per serving 2.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 635mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.

Step 2

Rinse scallops, and pat dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle scallops with pepper. Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of scallops; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Remove scallops from pan; keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining scallops.

Step 3

Combine olive oil and next 3 ingredients; set aside.

Step 4

Place same pan over high heat until hot. Add wine and green onions, and cook 1 minute. Add olive oil mixture; cook 15 seconds. Add scallops and any accumulated juices; cook 15 seconds, stirring constantly. Spoon scallops and juices over pasta. Sprinkle with parsley.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

