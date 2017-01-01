- Calories per serving 349
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 11.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53.5g
- Fiber per serving 12.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 874mg
- Calcium per serving 156mg
Barley and Black Bean Salad
Photo: Oxmoor House
For an extra kick, substitute 1 finely chopped poblano chile pepper for the green bell pepper, and add the ground red pepper.
Beans and barley are great sources of dietary fiber. Fiber aids in digestion and keeps you feeling full so you won't snack throughout the day.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook barley according to package directions, omitting salt. Drain barley in a colander, and rinse with cold water until completely cooled.
Step 2
Combine black beans, next 6 ingredients, and, if desired, cilantro and red pepper in a medium bowl. Add barley to black bean mixture; toss gently.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers