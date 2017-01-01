Bacon-Tomato Linguine

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
2 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
3 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

If you can't find a package of cooked bacon pieces, buy a package of precooked bacon, and chop 8 slices.

For a healthier alternative, choose whole-grain pasta and turkey bacon, which is lower in saturated fat. Add more of your favorite vegetables like spinach and broccoli.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked linguine
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 (2.5-ounce) package cooked bacon pieces (such as Hormel)
  • 1 1/3 cups grape tomatoes, halved
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) preshredded fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 301
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 14.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.1g
  • Fiber per serving 2.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 2.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 745mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add bacon bits; sauté 2 minutes. Add tomato, garlic, and oregano; sauté 30 seconds. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Add pasta, reserved pasta water, salt, and pepper. Stir well, and cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 3 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

