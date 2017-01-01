Asparagus with Mock Hollandaise Sauce

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
8 servings (serving size: about 3 ounces asparagus and 2 tablespoons sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

This simplified and low-cal version of classic hollandaise has a smooth and creamy texture with only a fraction of the saturated fat and cholesterol. Its subtle lemony tartness is a perfect complement to fresh asparagus, which is rich in vitamin K and folate. Or use it to dress up steamed cauliflower or broccoli for an equally delicious side dish.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds fresh asparagus
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon margarine
  • Grated lemon rind (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 57
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 2.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.7g
  • Fiber per serving 2.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 169mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Snap off tough ends of asparagus; remove scales from stalks with a vegetable peeler, if desired.

Step 2

Cook asparagus, covered, in a small amount of boiling water 8 to 10 minutes or until tender; drain. Set aside, and keep warm.

Step 3

Place egg yolks in a small bowl; stir well with a wire whisk.

Step 4

Combine water, cornstarch, and salt in a small, heavy saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a boil and begins to thicken. Remove from heat; add 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixture to egg yolks, stirring constantly with a wire whisk. Add egg yolk mixture to remaining cornstarch mixture; cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until temperature reaches 160°. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice and margarine.

Step 5

To serve, spoon sauce over asparagus, and sprinkle with lemon rind, if desired.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up