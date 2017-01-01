- Calories per serving 57
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 2.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.7g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 169mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Asparagus with Mock Hollandaise Sauce
This simplified and low-cal version of classic hollandaise has a smooth and creamy texture with only a fraction of the saturated fat and cholesterol. Its subtle lemony tartness is a perfect complement to fresh asparagus, which is rich in vitamin K and folate. Or use it to dress up steamed cauliflower or broccoli for an equally delicious side dish.
How to Make It
Snap off tough ends of asparagus; remove scales from stalks with a vegetable peeler, if desired.
Cook asparagus, covered, in a small amount of boiling water 8 to 10 minutes or until tender; drain. Set aside, and keep warm.
Place egg yolks in a small bowl; stir well with a wire whisk.
Combine water, cornstarch, and salt in a small, heavy saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a boil and begins to thicken. Remove from heat; add 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixture to egg yolks, stirring constantly with a wire whisk. Add egg yolk mixture to remaining cornstarch mixture; cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes or until temperature reaches 160°. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice and margarine.
To serve, spoon sauce over asparagus, and sprinkle with lemon rind, if desired.