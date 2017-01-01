Asian Spinach Salad

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
13 Mins
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

This superfast salad combines nutrient-rich spinach with crunchy ramen noodles, Asian veggies, and a light honey-ginger vinaigrette dressing.

A salad this flavorful and colorful works as as side or an entrée. Baby spinach, like other leafy greens, is a great source of heart-healthy folate. It also has iron, which is best absorbed when eaten with vitamin C, and bell peppers are the best source of vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 1 (3-ounce) package ramen noodles
  • 1 (7-ounce) package baby spinach (about 8 cups)
  • 1 (9-ounce) package frozen cooked chopped chicken breast, thawed
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1 (6-ounce) package frozen snow peas, thawed and drained
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 373
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 5.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 26.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 4.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Iron per serving 4.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 656mg
  • Calcium per serving 111mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Discard seasoning packet in package of noodles. Crumble noodles.

Step 2

Place 2 cups spinach on each of 4 plates. Top evenly with of noodles, chicken, and next 3 ingredients.

Step 3

Combine honey and remaining 3 ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Spoon about 2 1/2 tablespoons honey mixture over each salad.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

