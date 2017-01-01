- Calories per serving 450
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 9.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 42g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49.7g
- Fiber per serving 5.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 486mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Apple-Sesame Chicken
Try this stir-fry with an apple spin. For a more stir-fry flavor, mix the vegetables, apples and chicken with a low-sodium soy sauce. Serve over whole grain rice instead of white rice to get heart-healthy fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Melt margarine in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 3 minutes. Add broccoli and next 6 ingredients; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring often.
Step 2
To serve, spoon 3/4 cup rice onto each plate; top evenly with chicken mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
