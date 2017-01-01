Applesauce Pancakes

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1 pancake)
March 2016

These diabetic-friendly pancakes are low in fat and easy to make. Serve with fresh fruit to make it more filling, or add fruit right into the batter. For a heart-healthy whole wheat option, use whole wheat flour.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons toasted wheat germ
  • 1 cup nonfat buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • Sugar-free maple syrup (optional)
  • Fresh fruit slices (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 74
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 1.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11.5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 143mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 4 ingredients in a medium bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine buttermilk and next 3 ingredients. Add buttermilk mixture to dry ingredients, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened.

Step 2

Heat a nonstick griddle or nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter onto hot griddle, spreading to a 5-inch circle. Cook pancakes until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked; turn pancakes, and cook other side.

Step 3

Serve with maple syrup and fresh fruit, if desired (syrup and fruit not included in analysis).

Step 4

Tip: One tablespoon of sugar-free maple syrup has 8 calories and 3 grams of carbohydrate.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

