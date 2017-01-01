Apple Slaw
This guilt-free side is sweetened with apples and even has fiber, to aid in digestion. Serve at your next picnic instead of fatty potato salad and wow the crowd.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 7 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add cabbage and apple; toss well.
Step 2
Cover and chill thoroughly, tossing occasionally.
Step 3
Tip: If you want to add a little more tartness to this salad, you can make it with Granny Smith apples.
All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic