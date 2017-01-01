Seared Ahi Tuna Salad With Fresh Snap Peas

How to Make It

Step 1 Rub tuna steaks with 1 teaspoon olive oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 2 For the dressing, combine lime juice, honey, remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil, sesame oil, ginger, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a bowl; whisk to combine. Set aside.

Step 3 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tuna; cook 3 minutes without disturbing. Turn and cook 2 minutes more or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer to a cutting board; slice into 1/2-inch-thick pieces.

Step 4 Place 1 1/2 cups greens on each of 4 plates. Top each salad with 1/4 of the sliced tuna. Add even amounts of snap peas, scallions, and sesame seeds. Drizzle evenly with dressing.