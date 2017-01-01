- Calories per serving 172
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 214mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Lime-Glazed Angel Food Cake
Yunhee Kim
Prep: 10 minutes; Stand: 20 minutes. Start with a store-bought angel food cake, or go to Health.com/angelfood for a homemade cake recipe.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°. Spread the coconut on a baking sheet; toast about 5–7 minutes or until golden. Set aside.
Step 2
Combine powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon water, lime juice, 1/4 teaspoon lime zest, and a dash of salt in a small bowl. Let stand 10 minutes. Pour glaze over cake, sprinkle with the toasted coconut, and let stand 10 minutes or until glaze is set. Stir together mango, granulated sugar, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon lime zest in a large bowl.
Step 3
Use a serrated knife to cut the cake into wedges. Arrange on dessert plates with the mango slices on the side.