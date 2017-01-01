Cherry Compote Over Goat Cheese

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

This simple and healthy dessert features a round of goat cheese topped with a tangy sweet cherry compote.  

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 pound sweet cherries, pitted (about 3 cups), preferably Bing
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
  • 4 ounces goat cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 168
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 108mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Cook cherries and sugar over medium-high heat in a skillet, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Sprinkle in vinegar and thyme; cook 1 minute. Slice goat cheese into 4 rounds; top with warm compote, or refrigerate compote, covered, up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up