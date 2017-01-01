Black and Blue Berries in Ginger Syrup

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 2 1/2 cups blackberries, divided
  • 1/3 cup turbinado or granulated sugar
  • 2 (1-inch) pieces peeled fresh ginger, thinly sliced
  • 2 (3-inch) strips lime zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 2 cups lemon sorbet (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 136
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 12mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 2 cups water, 1/2 cup blackberries, sugar, ginger, and lime zest to a boil over medium-high heat in a saucepan, stirring just until sugar is dissolved. Boil for 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat, and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine strainer set over a bowl; don't press on solids. Reserve the syrup, discarding the blackberries. Then stir in the lime juice.

Step 2

Add the remaining 2 cups blackberries and blueberries to the syrup. Serve over 1/2 cup lemon sorbet, if desired.

