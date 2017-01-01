- Calories per serving 136
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 12mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Black and Blue Berries in Ginger Syrup
Yunhee Kim
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring 2 cups water, 1/2 cup blackberries, sugar, ginger, and lime zest to a boil over medium-high heat in a saucepan, stirring just until sugar is dissolved. Boil for 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat, and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine strainer set over a bowl; don't press on solids. Reserve the syrup, discarding the blackberries. Then stir in the lime juice.
Step 2
Add the remaining 2 cups blackberries and blueberries to the syrup. Serve over 1/2 cup lemon sorbet, if desired.