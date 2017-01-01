Denis Leary's Zesty Baked Chicken Wings

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine first 8 ingredients (through lemon zest) in a large bowl, and whisk until combined. Pour over wings, transfer to a zip-top plastic bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1–4 hours.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 3 Line a baking pan with foil. Spray foil with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 4 Mix together Parmesan, parsley, and breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Coat wings in breadcrumb mixture. Place on prepared pan.

Step 5 Bake on lowest oven rack for 20 minutes, then turn and cook for 10 more minutes.