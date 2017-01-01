Denis Leary's Zesty Baked Chicken Wings

Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 4 wings, 2 tablespoons dip)
Marinate: 1–4 hours; Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Dash of cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 16 chicken wings, each halved at joint and with tip removed
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup grated fresh Parmesan
  • 6 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 1/2 cups dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs
  • Dip:
  • 1 cup fat-free yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 295
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 64mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 337mg
  • Calcium per serving 141mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 8 ingredients (through lemon zest) in a large bowl, and whisk until combined. Pour over wings, transfer to a zip-top plastic bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1–4 hours.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 3

Line a baking pan with foil. Spray foil with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 4

Mix together Parmesan, parsley, and breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Coat wings in breadcrumb mixture. Place on prepared pan.

Step 5

Bake on lowest oven rack for 20 minutes, then turn and cook for 10 more minutes.

Step 6

While wings are baking, combine dip ingredients in a small bowl. Serve the wings with the dip.

