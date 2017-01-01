- Calories per serving 253
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 61mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 514mg
- Calcium per serving 99mg
Maria Menounos' Mykonos Burger
Yunhee Kim
Maria Menounos created this tasty Mykonos Burger with ground turkey for a low-fat dinner option. The result is a juicy, flavorful Greek-style dish you'll love.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, mix first 8 ingredients (through feta). Use an ice cream scoop or 1/2-cup measure to make equal-size patties.
Step 2
Broil for 5–6 minutes on each side or until done.
Step 3
Place burger on bottom half of bun. Top with onion slices and a Dijon-and-ketchup mixture (a trick for cutting sugar from your diet), if desired; garnish with parsley, if desired. Cover with top half of bun.