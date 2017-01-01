Maria Menounos' Mykonos Burger

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 burger)
Maria Menounos
March 2016

Maria Menounos created this tasty Mykonos Burger with ground turkey for a low-fat dinner option. The result is a juicy, flavorful Greek-style dish you'll love.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 pound lean ground turkey
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 3/4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 (1/4-inch thick) slices red onion
  • 4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 253
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 61mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 514mg
  • Calcium per serving 99mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, mix first 8 ingredients (through feta). Use an ice cream scoop or 1/2-cup measure to make equal-size patties.

Step 2

Broil for 5–6 minutes on each side or until done.

Step 3

Place burger on bottom half of bun. Top with onion slices and a Dijon-and-ketchup mixture (a trick for cutting sugar from your diet), if desired; garnish with parsley, if desired. Cover with top half of bun.

