Spring Celebration Orzo

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Spring Celebration Orzo is the perfect summer side dish to take to your next gathering. Packed with fresh asparagus, peas, parmesan, and basil, this orzo dish will have your guests asking for more.

 

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked orzo
  • 1 pound asparagus spears, cut into 2-inch-long slices (snap off rough ends before slicing)
  • 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
  • 3 ounces fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves (about 10)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 281
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 457mg
  • Calcium per serving 191mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook orzo according to package directions. When 3 minutes of cooking time remain, add asparagus. Cook for 1 minute, then add peas and cook for the final 2 minutes. Drain.

Step 2

Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to make 12 curls of Parmesan. Grate remaining cheese and set aside.

Step 3

Combine salt, lemon juice, and olive oil; whisk together. Toss orzo in lemon-juice mixture; stir in grated cheese and basil. Serve warm or at room temperature with Parmesan curls. Garnish with additional basil leaves, if desired.

