- Calories per serving 417
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 168mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 870mg
- Calcium per serving 84mg
Spanish Shrimp and Farfalle
Yunhee Kim
Farfalle pasta and shrimp come together with an orange sauce to create an easy and satisfying meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook farfalle according to package directions; drain.
Step 2
Toss shrimp with cumin, salt, and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook until pink, about 2 minutes per side; remove from skillet.
Step 3
Heat remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil in skillet. Add onion, thyme, and cinnamon; cook until onions are soft, about 4 minutes. Increase heat to high and add orange juice, vinegar, tomatoes, and olives; cook until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add shrimp and remove from heat. Toss with farfalle and orange zest, and serve.