A Skinny Caesar

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
12 minutes
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups lettuce and 1/4 pound chicken)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Grilled chicken caesar salad gets a makeover with dressing made from silken soft tofu. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese and fat free croutons.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/4 plus 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 plus 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1/2 cup silken soft tofu
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 3/4 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon anchovy paste
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 tablespoons grated and 1/4 cup shaved fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 8 cups romaine lettuce cut crosswise into 2-inch strips
  • 1 1/4 cups fat-free croutons

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 269
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 69mg
  • Iron per serving 2.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 510mg
  • Calcium per serving 178mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat grill pan to medium-high. Mist chicken breasts with olive oil spray, and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill chicken until just cooked through, about 5–6 minutes per side. Place chicken on a cutting board and let rest about 5 minutes to allow juices to redistribute; cut into bite-size pieces.

Step 2

Mix next 8 ingredients and remaining salt and pepper in a blender until well-combined and creamy, scraping down blender sides, as necessary. Add 1 tablespoon water to thin. Stir in grated Parmesan.

Step 3

Toss lettuce, croutons, and dressing in a large bowl; divide among 4 plates. Arrange chicken over salads, sprinkling each evenly with shaved Parmesan.

