- Calories per serving 269
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 69mg
- Iron per serving 2.5mg
- Sodium per serving 510mg
- Calcium per serving 178mg
A Skinny Caesar
Grilled chicken caesar salad gets a makeover with dressing made from silken soft tofu. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese and fat free croutons.
How to Make It
Heat grill pan to medium-high. Mist chicken breasts with olive oil spray, and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill chicken until just cooked through, about 5–6 minutes per side. Place chicken on a cutting board and let rest about 5 minutes to allow juices to redistribute; cut into bite-size pieces.
Mix next 8 ingredients and remaining salt and pepper in a blender until well-combined and creamy, scraping down blender sides, as necessary. Add 1 tablespoon water to thin. Stir in grated Parmesan.
Toss lettuce, croutons, and dressing in a large bowl; divide among 4 plates. Arrange chicken over salads, sprinkling each evenly with shaved Parmesan.