Butternut Squash Risotto

How to Make It

Step 1 Step Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add the squash. Cook until tender, 5–7 minutes. Add sea salt, pepper, and sage. Set aside until ready to finish the risotto. Bring 5 cups of broth to boil in a saucepan; reduce to a simmer. Save remaining 2 cups.

Step 2 Step Heat 1 tablespoon each butter and olive oil in a heavy 4–5 quart sauté pan over medium heat. Add onion; sauté for about 2 minutes, or until translucent. Add rice to mixture and stir until all grains are coated.

Step 3 Step Using a ladle, start adding simmering broth 1/2 cup at a time, stirring continuously. Allow each addition to be fully absorbed before adding more. This will take about 20–25 minutes. The rice will be slightly al dente. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and place away from direct heat until ready to finish.