- Calories per serving 394
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 62mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 634mg
- Calcium per serving 304mg
Ravioli and Edamame in Parmesan Sauce
Yunhee Kim
A creamy sauce of sour cream, parmesan, and edamame comes together in a snap for this simple ravioli recipe.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. While the water is heating, measure remaining ingredients.
Step 2
Add the ravioli to the boiling water and cook for 5 minutes. Add the soybeans and cook an additional 1–2 minutes or until tender. Drain the ravioli and soybeans, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid.
Step 3
Return ravioli to the pot and stir in thyme. Whisk together sour cream, Parmesan, salt, pepper, and reserved cooking liquid. Toss the pasta mixture with the sour cream mixture, divide among 4 bowls, and serve immediately.