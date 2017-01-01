- Calories per serving 59
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 324mg
- Calcium per serving 80mg
Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers
The Food You Crave
With an elegant presentation, these easy-to-grab appetizers will be a hit at your next party. Mint, cucumber, olives and marinated feta create a flavorful skewer.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine fennel seeds, orange zest and juice, and pepper. Gently stir in the feta and marinate for 1 hour at room temperature or up to 3 hours in the refrigerator. (Marinate overnight to save time.)
Step 2
To assemble: Place 1 mint leaf on a skewer, about 3/4 inch up; add 1 olive half and 1 cucumber chunk. Place 1 cube of feta on the end. These can be made several hours in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Bring to room temperature before serving.
