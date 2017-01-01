Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers

The Food You Crave
Prep Time
25 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 3 skewers)
Ellie Krieger
March 2016

With an elegant presentation, these easy-to-grab appetizers will be a hit at your next party. Mint, cucumber, olives and marinated feta create a flavorful skewer.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 2 teaspoons orange zest
  • 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, cut into 24 (1/2-inch) cubes
  • 24 (6-inch) wooden skewers
  • 24 fresh mint leaves
  • 12 pitted green olives, halved
  • 1/4 large English cucumber, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch chunks

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 59
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 324mg
  • Calcium per serving 80mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine fennel seeds, orange zest and juice, and pepper. Gently stir in the feta and marinate for 1 hour at room temperature or up to 3 hours in the refrigerator. (Marinate overnight to save time.)

Step 2

To assemble: Place 1 mint leaf on a skewer, about 3/4 inch up; add 1 olive half and 1 cucumber chunk. Place 1 cube of feta on the end. These can be made several hours in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Bring to room temperature before serving.

