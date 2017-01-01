Curried Rice Salad

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
3 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Laura Martin Zapalowski
March 2016

Turn microwave brown rice into a hearty salad by adding almonds, raisins, grapes, celery, and curry powder.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 2 (8.8-ounce) packages microwavable brown rice (such as Uncle Ben's)
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup dried currants
  • 2 cups seedless red grapes, halved
  • 1/2 cup sliced scallions
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 4 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 310
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 163mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°. Place almonds in even layer on baking sheet. Toast until lightly golden, 5–7 minutes. Cool.

Step 2

Microwave the rice according to package directions. Combine hot rice and next 4 ingredients (through scallions) in a large bowl.

Step 3

In a separate bowl, whisk together the remaining ingredients. Toss rice salad with curry mixture until well seasoned. Stir in toasted almonds and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up