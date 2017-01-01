Mariska's Joyful Heart Fudge Chip Muffins

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 muffins (serving size: 1 muffin)
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016

Chocolate helps create a joyful heart in this fudge muffin recipe! Pay special attention to labels when shopping so that your treats will be totally gluten-free.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup applesauce
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 1/2 cup turbinado sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • 3/4 cup oat flour
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup semisweet dairy- and gluten-free chocolate chips (such as Sunspire)
  • Powdered sugar (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 154
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 331mg
  • Calcium per serving 86mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place 8 paper liners in muffin tin; coat with cooking spray.

Step 2

Combine applesauce and next 4 ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together the next 6 ingredients. Add oat mixture to applesauce mixture; stir until blended. Stir in chocolate chips.

Step 3

Spoon batter into muffin cups. Bake for 20–22 minutes, rotating the pan a half-turn after 10 minutes. Muffins are done when tops are firm to the touch.

Step 4

Cool slightly. Top with powdered sugar, if desired.

