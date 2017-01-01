Mariska's Joyful Heart Fudge Chip Muffins

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Place 8 paper liners in muffin tin; coat with cooking spray.

Step 2 Combine applesauce and next 4 ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together the next 6 ingredients. Add oat mixture to applesauce mixture; stir until blended. Stir in chocolate chips.

Step 3 Spoon batter into muffin cups. Bake for 20–22 minutes, rotating the pan a half-turn after 10 minutes. Muffins are done when tops are firm to the touch.