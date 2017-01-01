- Calories per serving 154
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 331mg
- Calcium per serving 86mg
Mariska's Joyful Heart Fudge Chip Muffins
Yunhee Kim
Chocolate helps create a joyful heart in this fudge muffin recipe! Pay special attention to labels when shopping so that your treats will be totally gluten-free.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Place 8 paper liners in muffin tin; coat with cooking spray.
Step 2
Combine applesauce and next 4 ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together the next 6 ingredients. Add oat mixture to applesauce mixture; stir until blended. Stir in chocolate chips.
Step 3
Spoon batter into muffin cups. Bake for 20–22 minutes, rotating the pan a half-turn after 10 minutes. Muffins are done when tops are firm to the touch.
Step 4
Cool slightly. Top with powdered sugar, if desired.