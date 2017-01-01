- Calories per serving 453
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Cholesterol per serving 166mg
- Iron per serving 7mg
- Sodium per serving 772mg
- Calcium per serving 202mg
Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos
Yunhee Kim
Here's a tip for this delicious taco dish - buy shrimp already steamed at the market.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine shrimp, beans, scallions, and avocado. Season with pepper. In a separate bowl, stir together the salsa, cilantro, and lime juice. Toss shrimp mixture with 1/4 cup salsa mixture.
Step 2
Arrange tortillas on a microwave-safe plate in batches of Place a damp paper towel over the tortillas and microwave at HIGH for 30 seconds.
Step 3
Arrange 3–4 pepper strips in the center of each tortilla. Top with 1/2 cup of the shrimp-and-bean mixture. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon of the salsa verde mixture over each taco. Serve with lime wedges and cilantro.