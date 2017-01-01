Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Tacos

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 tacos)
Laura Martin Zapalowski
March 2016

Here's a tip for this delicious taco dish - buy shrimp already steamed at the market.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, and cooked
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions
  • 1 medium diced peeled avocado
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup bottled salsa verde
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1 1/4 cups red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch strips (about 1 pepper)
  • Lime wedges, for serving
  • Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 453
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Cholesterol per serving 166mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Sodium per serving 772mg
  • Calcium per serving 202mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine shrimp, beans, scallions, and avocado. Season with pepper. In a separate bowl, stir together the salsa, cilantro, and lime juice. Toss shrimp mixture with 1/4 cup salsa mixture.

Step 2

Arrange tortillas on a microwave-safe plate in batches of Place a damp paper towel over the tortillas and microwave at HIGH for 30 seconds.

Step 3

Arrange 3–4 pepper strips in the center of each tortilla. Top with 1/2 cup of the shrimp-and-bean mixture. Drizzle about 1 tablespoon of the salsa verde mixture over each taco. Serve with lime wedges and cilantro.

