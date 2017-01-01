- Calories per serving 512
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 50g
- Carbohydrate per serving 60g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 97mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 809mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Hoisin Chicken With Soba Noodles
Yunhee Kim
Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes. Get your water boiling faster by filling your pot with hot water.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
Step 2
Place the chicken on a microwave-safe plate and cover with a paper towel. Microwave at HIGH for 2 minutes or until heated through.
Step 3
Add soba noodles to boiling water and cook for 5 minutes; drain well.
Step 4
Whisk together the next 4 ingredients (through mustard). Add the chicken, carrots, and scallions to the sauce mixture.
Step 5
Toss the hoisin-chicken mixture with the noodles until well coated. Divide noodles and chicken among 4 plates; sprinkle peanuts on top.