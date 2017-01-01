Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
2 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 of the frittata)
Laura Martin Zapalowski
March 2016

Perfect for breakfast or dinner, this nutrient-packed frittata features fresh asparagus and mushrooms and is flavored with herbs like chives and parsley. 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 (4-ounce) package presliced exotic mushroom blend
  • 1 1/2 cups asparagus (about 4 ounces), trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dried chives
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup shredded pecorino Romano cheese, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 129
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 116mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 331mg
  • Calcium per serving 104mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Arrange oven rack 6 inches from the broiler. Preheat broiler to high.

Step 2

Heat 2 teaspoons of the olive oil in an 8-inch, ovenproof, nonstick skillet over high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to medium-high and add the asparagus. Cook in skillet for 2 minutes more.

Step 3

While the mushrooms are cooking, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, chives, parsley, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup of the cheese in a medium bowl. Add the remaining teaspoon oil to the pan, stirring the vegetables to coat. Pour the egg mixture over the mushrooms and asparagus and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for 1 1/2 minutes, running a rubber spatula around the edges of the pan to keep the eggs from sticking.

Step 4

Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup cheese over the egg mixture and broil it for 2 1/2–3 minutes or until frittata is golden brown and lightly puffed. Remove the frittata from the skillet, cut into 4 pieces, and serve it immediately.

