- Calories per serving 347
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 72mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 360mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Broiled Salmon With Orzo
Yunhee Kim
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes. You'll need 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil for the orzo.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Cook orzo in a medium saucepan according to package directions, omitting salt and stirring in peas after 7 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, place salmon on a foil-lined baking sheet and season with salt, to taste. Spread the salad dressing evenly over the salmon. Broil 4 inches from heat source 6–8 minutes or until opaque in center. Sprinkle half of the scallions over the salmon.
Step 4
Drain orzo and peas; return to same saucepan. Stir in oil and remaining scallions, and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste; serve with salmon.