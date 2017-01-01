Pan-Seared Steaks With Mushrooms

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 steak, 1/3 cup mushrooms, and 1/2 cup broccoli rabe)
March 2016

Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. Use 1 tablespoon olive oil to sauté the broccoli rabe.

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch broccoli rabe, thick stems discarded, cut cross-wise into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (1/2-inch thick)
  • 1 (8-ounce) package presliced exotic mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup port or red wine
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 312
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 289mg
  • Calcium per serving 74mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add broccoli rabe and 1 tablespoon water. Cover; cook 8 minutes, until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Set aside and keep warm.

Step 2

Meanwhile, sprinkle salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste, on steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add steaks; cook 3 minutes per side for medium-rare, or longer for desired doneness. Using a meat thermometer, check that meat has reached an internal temperature of 145º. Transfer steaks to a serving plate; keep warm.

Step 3

Add mushrooms to the skillet. Cover; cook over medium-high heat, 3 minutes. Add port. Simmer, uncovered, 3 minutes, until sauce thickens slightly. Serve mushrooms over steaks; top with thyme. Season broccoli rabe with salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste. Serve with steaks.

