Quick Greek-Style Pizza

Heat oven to 450º. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread pizza or spaghetti sauce over crust; top with roasted yellow peppers, crumbled goat cheese, and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.

Step 2

Bake 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Sprinkle spinach leaves evenly over the top of the hot pizza and cut into 8 equal slices.