- Calories per serving 290
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 602mg
- Calcium per serving 113mg
Chicken Caesar Salad
This super-easy Chicken Caesar Salad has only 5 ingredient and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
How to Make It
Step 1
Brush 1 tablespoon dressing on both sides of chicken; season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, both to taste. Coat nonstick grill pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 4–5 minutes per side.
Step 2
Toss lettuce with remaining dressing; arrange on 4 plates. Slice chicken; arrange on salads. Top with cheese; serve with 2 breadsticks.