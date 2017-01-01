- Calories per serving 349
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 14g
- Cholesterol per serving 29mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 296mg
- Calcium per serving 118mg
Smoky Chipotle Chili
Yunhee Kim
Prep: 15 minutes, plus overnight soaking; Cook: 6 1/2 hours.
How to Make It
Step 1
Wash beans thoroughly, soak overnight, and drain.
Step 2
Place beans in slow cooker. Add water and next 7 ingredients.
Step 3
Cook on LOW for 6 hours, till beans are tender.
Step 4
Brown the meat well in a frying pan for 8 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and cook 1 minute. Then add the steak, peppers, corn, tomatoes, and salt to the beans, and cook an additional 30 minutes. If desired, add more chipotle chili powder for more heat.
Step 5
Garnish with low-fat sour cream, if desired, and the fresh chopped cilantro.