Smoky Chipotle Chili

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 7 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Lynn Alley
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes, plus overnight soaking; Cook: 6 1/2 hours.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dried pinto beans
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder (or more to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 pound chuck steak, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped green bell pepper
  • 3/4 cup frozen corn kernels
  • 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 7 teaspoons reduced-fat sour cream (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro to garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 349
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 14g
  • Cholesterol per serving 29mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 296mg
  • Calcium per serving 118mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Wash beans thoroughly, soak overnight, and drain.

Step 2

Place beans in slow cooker. Add water and next 7 ingredients.

Step 3

Cook on LOW for 6 hours, till beans are tender.

Step 4

Brown the meat well in a frying pan for 8 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and cook 1 minute. Then add the steak, peppers, corn, tomatoes, and salt to the beans, and cook an additional 30 minutes. If desired, add more chipotle chili powder for more heat.

Step 5

Garnish with low-fat sour cream, if desired, and the fresh chopped cilantro.

