- Calories per serving 182
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 48mg
- Calcium per serving 142mg
Spicy Hot Chocolate
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes. This is a delicious way to end any meal or just warm up on a cold night. Rancho La Puerta's Chef Jesús González uses cooked butternut squash (make sure it's very well cooked) to lighten this hot chocolate. Cooked sweet potato works well, too.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Place squash and 1/2 cup of milk in blender; process until smooth.
Step 2
Combine remaining milk and ingredients in the top of a double boiler. Cook over simmering water until chocolate is melted and creamy, stirring constantly with a whisk. Remove from heat; add squash, stirring until smooth.