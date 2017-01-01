Chicken Soft Tacos with Black Eyed Peas

How to Make It

Step 1 Place peas or beans in a medium saucepan with 3 cups of water and chili flakes; bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, or until beans are tender. Remove from heat, and cool slightly, retaining cooking liquid.

Step 2 Place bean mixture in a blender; pulse until beans are crushed but not pureed. Stir in cumin and 1 teaspoon of oregano. Transfer to bowl and set aside.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 4 Place chicken breasts in a heatproof skillet. Drizzle lemon juice and broth over chicken. Sprinkle with remaining oregano. Cover pan and bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes, or until juices run clear. Cool slightly; cut into thin strips or shred by hand.

Step 5 Turn oven down to 200°. Wrap tortillas with foil and place on baking sheet; bake for 15 minutes, or until warm and steamy.