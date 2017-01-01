- Calories per serving 293
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 10g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 331mg
- Calcium per serving 120mg
Chicken Soft Tacos with Black Eyed Peas
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 55 minutes. Make this low-fat, fiber-packed meal from Chef Jesse Frost on busy weeknights or anytime you want an easy, flavorful meal.
How to Make It
Place peas or beans in a medium saucepan with 3 cups of water and chili flakes; bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, or until beans are tender. Remove from heat, and cool slightly, retaining cooking liquid.
Place bean mixture in a blender; pulse until beans are crushed but not pureed. Stir in cumin and 1 teaspoon of oregano. Transfer to bowl and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place chicken breasts in a heatproof skillet. Drizzle lemon juice and broth over chicken. Sprinkle with remaining oregano. Cover pan and bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes, or until juices run clear. Cool slightly; cut into thin strips or shred by hand.
Turn oven down to 200°. Wrap tortillas with foil and place on baking sheet; bake for 15 minutes, or until warm and steamy.
Assemble tacos: Spread each tortilla with black eyed pea puree, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and diced onion. Add strips of chicken, sprinkle with cheese, and serve.