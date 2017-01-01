- Calories per serving 511
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 74g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 312mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Pesto Linguine With Lemon
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. This antioxidant-rich, veggie-packed recipe helps you meet your daily quota, and with 8 grams of fiber, it will keep you satisfied for hours.
How to Make It
Combine pesto ingredients (through olive oil) in a blender or food processor until smooth.
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. While the pasta cooks, prepare the vegetable medley.
Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add garlic and onion; sauté 2-3 minutes, or until onion is translucent. Add mushrooms and pepper; continue cooking for 4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add basil, arugula, wine, and tomatoes; continue cooking 4-5 minutes.
Combine pesto with vegetable medley; then combine pesto-vegetable mixture with linguine.
Divide pasta evenly among 6 plates.