Carrot Ginger Coconut Soup

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups)
Jesús González of Rancho La Puerta
March 2016

This is a spicy-sweet warming soup for a cold day. And since soup helps you feel full and eat less, this recipe is a great start to any meal.

Ingredients

  • 12 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 small chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 medium chopped red potato
  • 8 chopped carrots
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 small chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 cup cubed apple or pear (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 97
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 363mg
  • Calcium per serving 22mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook broth in a large, heavy saucepan, reducing it by half to concentrate flavors.

Step 2

Heat oil in a medium sauté pan. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 to 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent.

Step 3

Add ginger, potato, and carrot; cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add coconut milk and bell pepper; cover and cook 5 more minutes. Add reduced broth to vegetable mixture; season with pepper. Cover and cook until all vegetables are tender.

Step 4

In blender or food processor, puree soup in small batches until smooth. Adjust seasonings.

Step 5

Serve in warm soup bowls. Garnish with apple or pear cubes, if desired.

Step 6

Variation: Garnish with a combination of scallions and chopped fresh parsley or cilantro.

