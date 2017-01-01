Carrot Ginger Coconut Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook broth in a large, heavy saucepan, reducing it by half to concentrate flavors.

Step 2 Heat oil in a medium sauté pan. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 to 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent.

Step 3 Add ginger, potato, and carrot; cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add coconut milk and bell pepper; cover and cook 5 more minutes. Add reduced broth to vegetable mixture; season with pepper. Cover and cook until all vegetables are tender.

Step 4 In blender or food processor, puree soup in small batches until smooth. Adjust seasonings.

Step 5 Serve in warm soup bowls. Garnish with apple or pear cubes, if desired.