- Calories per serving 97
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 363mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Carrot Ginger Coconut Soup
This is a spicy-sweet warming soup for a cold day. And since soup helps you feel full and eat less, this recipe is a great start to any meal.
How to Make It
Cook broth in a large, heavy saucepan, reducing it by half to concentrate flavors.
Heat oil in a medium sauté pan. Add onion and garlic; sauté 3 to 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent.
Add ginger, potato, and carrot; cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add coconut milk and bell pepper; cover and cook 5 more minutes. Add reduced broth to vegetable mixture; season with pepper. Cover and cook until all vegetables are tender.
In blender or food processor, puree soup in small batches until smooth. Adjust seasonings.
Serve in warm soup bowls. Garnish with apple or pear cubes, if desired.
Variation: Garnish with a combination of scallions and chopped fresh parsley or cilantro.