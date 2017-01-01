Ranch Quesadilla

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. If using onions, sauté 3-5 minutes, or until soft and translucent. Add remaining vegetables. Continue cooking until all of the vegetables are soft.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 3 Sprinkle 1/3 cup of cheese and 1/3 cup of vegetables evenly over each tortilla; fold in half. Place tortillas on baking sheet lightly coated with cooking spray. Bake for 10 minutes, or until cheese melts. Enjoy with your favorite salsa.