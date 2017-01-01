Ranch Quesadilla

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 quesadilla)
Jesús González of Rancho La Puerta
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes. No one can resist warm melted cheese. And you don't have to with this healthy version of a traditional quesadilla. Serve with the guacamole for a hearty appetizer or light lunch.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 cups mixed, diced seasonal veggies (a combination of butternut squash, onion, garlic, mushrooms, frozen peas or corn kernels is nice)
  • 2 cups (9 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 6 (6-inch) whole wheat tortillas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 643mg
  • Calcium per serving 478mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. If using onions, sauté 3-5 minutes, or until soft and translucent. Add remaining vegetables. Continue cooking until all of the vegetables are soft.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 3

Sprinkle 1/3 cup of cheese and 1/3 cup of vegetables evenly over each tortilla; fold in half. Place tortillas on baking sheet lightly coated with cooking spray. Bake for 10 minutes, or until cheese melts. Enjoy with your favorite salsa.

Step 4

Variation: Add a tablespoon of cooked black or pinto beans to the vegetables in each quesadilla.

