Belly-Balance Smoothie

Photo: William Dickey; Styling: Margaret Dickey
Yield
Makes 2 (8-ounce) servings (serving size: 8 ounces)
Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Boost good bacteria with my homemade Belly-Balance Smoothie. It gives you an extra probiotic hit of yogurt.

Recipe by Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt
  • 1/2 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1 cup vanilla soy milk
  • 2 teaspoons honey (optional)
  • Contents of a few probiotic capsules (from gelatin caps)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 159
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Sugars per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 77mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve in a tall glass.

