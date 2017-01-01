Penne With Greens

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups pasta mixture, 2 tablespoons cheese)
Jean Galton
March 2016

A meatless penne pasta recipe is a great way to sneak more greens into your diet but still enjoy a hearty dish that satisfies.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat penne
  • 3 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 large garlic cloves, crushed and peeled
  • 1–2 teaspoons minced jalapeño pepper or serrano chile
  • 1 bunch trimmed Swiss chard, chopped (about 12 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (4-ounce) package crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 412
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 655mg
  • Calcium per serving 129mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 7–8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Step 2

While pasta is cooking, toast pine nuts in a large skillet over medium-high heat, tossing frequently, until toasted, about 3 minutes. Remove pine nuts and set aside.

Step 3

Heat olive oil and garlic in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Tilt the skillet so the oil pools in 1 corner, hold over heat, and cook garlic until lightly browned. Add the jalapeño pepper and greens, and toss until greens are wilted, about 2 minutes. Add raisins, pine nuts, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add pasta to the skillet and toss another minute or until pasta is fully cooked and has absorbed the liquid from the greens. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with feta. Serve hot.

