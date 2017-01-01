- Calories per serving 412
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 655mg
- Calcium per serving 129mg
Penne With Greens
A meatless penne pasta recipe is a great way to sneak more greens into your diet but still enjoy a hearty dish that satisfies.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 7–8 minutes. Drain and set aside.
While pasta is cooking, toast pine nuts in a large skillet over medium-high heat, tossing frequently, until toasted, about 3 minutes. Remove pine nuts and set aside.
Heat olive oil and garlic in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Tilt the skillet so the oil pools in 1 corner, hold over heat, and cook garlic until lightly browned. Add the jalapeño pepper and greens, and toss until greens are wilted, about 2 minutes. Add raisins, pine nuts, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add pasta to the skillet and toss another minute or until pasta is fully cooked and has absorbed the liquid from the greens. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with feta. Serve hot.