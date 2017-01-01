Salmon With Lemon-Mint Crust

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°. Zest lemon. Transfer the zest to a food processor. Cut lemon into 4 wedges; set aside. Sprinkle salmon with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2 Coarsely chop 1 garlic clove and add it to the food processor. Thinly slice remaining garlic and set it aside.

Step 3 Tear the bread into chunks and add to the food processor along with mint, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Process until coarse crumbs form and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in 1 teaspoon oil and set aside.

Step 4 Heat 2 teaspoons oil in ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon, skin-side up. Cook 3 minutes. Turn fish with spatula, pat crumbs over the surface, and transfer pan to the oven. Roast 5 minutes.