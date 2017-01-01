- Calories per serving 364
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 90mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 495mg
- Calcium per serving 118mg
Salmon With Lemon-Mint Crust
Serve salmon with a crunchy lemon-mint crust over wilted greens.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Zest lemon. Transfer the zest to a food processor. Cut lemon into 4 wedges; set aside. Sprinkle salmon with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Coarsely chop 1 garlic clove and add it to the food processor. Thinly slice remaining garlic and set it aside.
Tear the bread into chunks and add to the food processor along with mint, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Process until coarse crumbs form and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in 1 teaspoon oil and set aside.
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon, skin-side up. Cook 3 minutes. Turn fish with spatula, pat crumbs over the surface, and transfer pan to the oven. Roast 5 minutes.
While salmon cooks, heat remaining tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and red pepper flakes. Sauté 1 minute, until garlic is lightly browned. Add spinach. Stir just until wilted, season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and toss. Divide among 4 dishes. Divide salmon into 4 portions; place fish on spinach. Serve with lemon wedges.