- Calories per serving 94
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 43mg
- Calcium per serving 2mg
Cherry-Almond-Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Prepare Basic Cookie Dough through step 3 and scrape batter into a bowl. Stir in dried cherries, bittersweet chocolate, and almonds. Follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store for 2 weeks at room temperature, or several months in the freezer.