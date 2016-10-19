Cherry-Almond-Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

Yield
Makes 30 (2-inch) cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Rose Levy Beranbaum
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup dried tart cherries, chopped
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup almonds, toasted and chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 94
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 43mg
  • Calcium per serving 2mg

How to Make It

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough through step 3 and scrape batter into a bowl. Stir in dried cherries, bittersweet chocolate, and almonds. Follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store for 2 weeks at room temperature, or several months in the freezer.

