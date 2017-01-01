Decorated Sugar Cookies

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, adding 3 tablespoons additional flour at step Roll dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Remove the dough from the fridge and place it between 2 large pieces of plastic wrap. Roll out to between 1/8- and 1/4-inch thick. Cut into desired shapes, place on cookie sheets, and bake for 11 minutes, or until golden around edges. Let the cookies cool completely before decorating.