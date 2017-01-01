- Calories per serving 69
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 54mg
- Calcium per serving 3mg
Decorated Sugar Cookies
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Start with a basic sugar cookie dough to make these holiday cookies and top with icing and your choice of colorful sugar sprinkles.
How to Make It
Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, adding 3 tablespoons additional flour at step Roll dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Remove the dough from the fridge and place it between 2 large pieces of plastic wrap. Roll out to between 1/8- and 1/4-inch thick. Cut into desired shapes, place on cookie sheets, and bake for 11 minutes, or until golden around edges. Let the cookies cool completely before decorating.