Linzer Thumbprints

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 30 (2-inch) cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Rose Levy Berenbaum
March 2016

These cute little thumbprint cookies are filled with raspberry jam and go perfectly with a cup of hot tea. Beware...They are so good you can’t have just one.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup hazelnuts
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 87
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 46mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Toast the hazelnuts in a 350º oven for 6–7 minutes, until fragrant.

Step 2

Prepare Basic Cookie Dough, combining 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts in food processor at step 2; pulse 20 times or until the nuts are finely chopped. Transfer mixture to a bowl; add remaining flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and salt. Stir to combine. At step 3 of basic-cookie recipe (with egg white and vanilla), add fresh lemon juice. Scrape dough into a medium bowl. Place 1/4 cup finely chopped hazelnuts in a small bowl. Roll 1 tablespoon of the dough into a ball. Gently roll the dough in chopped nuts. Place 2 inches apart on 2 baking sheets lightly coated with cooking spray. Make an indentation in center of each cookie, going almost to the bottom. Using raspberry jam, fill each indentation with about 1/4 teaspoon.

Step 3

Follow baking instructions for basic cookie. Store for 2 weeks at room temperature, or several months in the freezer.

