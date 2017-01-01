Ginger Saketini

Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Transform your favorite libation into a martini. A splash of ginger ale adds a welcome bite of fizz.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 cups sake (rice wine)
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 cups ginger ale, chilled
  • 8 strips lemon twists
  • 8 (1/4-ounce) strips crystallized ginger

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 95
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 6mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Add ginger to the bottled sake and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2

Fill a martini shaker halfway with ice. Add 1 cup ginger-infused sake and shake until well chilled.

Step 3

Strain sake into 4 martini glasses; stir in 3 tablespoons ginger ale per glass. Repeat to make 8 drinks.

Step 4

Garnish each glass with a lemon twist and a strip of crystallized ginger on each rim.

