Goat Cheese and Spiced Walnuts on Endive

Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 2 endive leaves)
Jamie Harder, MA, RD
March 2016

One-bite appetizers are an ideal party food. Prep these goat cheese appetizers ahead of time to save a few minutes the day of the party.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 16 Belgian endive leaves
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) goat cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 95
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 88mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine first 7 ingredients. Spread nuts on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 12 minutes, stirring halfway through baking. Remove from oven and set aside.

Step 3

Arrange leaves on platter. Spread about 1 teaspoon of cheese into each leaf. Top with walnuts. Serve immediately.

